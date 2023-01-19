BNSF Technology Awareness Day 2023

Parents and Guardians, NBC 5, Telemundo 39, BNSF Railway Co., and the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum would like to invite your high school-age teens, grades 9 - 12 to the 24th Annual Technology Awareness Day and Technology and College Fair, Saturday, February 11 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on the campus of BNSF Railway.

The event, which will be both in-person and virtually, aims to educate the youths about the numerous amounts of careers in the technology field as well as challenge the attendees to design and develop their technological solutions.

Registration for in-person ends on January 31 but if you are planning to attend virtually, registration ends on February 9.

BNSF's Technology Awareness Day is part of the National Black Family Technology Awareness Week. The national campaign was started by IBM and aims to "promote significant minority achievement in engineering, science, and technology." Corporate-sponsored events are held nationally during a week in February.

For more information about the event or would like to register, Click HERE.

