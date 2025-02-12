Black History Month celebrations taking place in Dallas-Fort Worth

Join NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 as we celebrate Black History Month. Enjoy any of the exciting and inspiring events taking place near you.

ARLINGTON

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

ARLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY is hosting events throughout February.

February 13 – Author Talk: Love in Color

February 22 – Black History Month Artist Reception

February 24 – Family Storytime

To see the full celebration schedule, click HERE.

DALLAS

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The City of Dallas has a wide variety of events open to the public.



KINDRED: A BLACK HISTORY MONTH EXHIBITION by Demarcus McGaughey

Now through February 22, Tuesday through Saturday

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

South Dallas Cultural Center

3400 S. Fitzhugh Ave.

For more information on these events, and to see other events in Dallas, click HERE.



BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION

Saturday, February 22

2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Mountain Creek Branch Library

6102 Mountain Creek Pkwy.

For more information on these events, and to see other events in Dallas, click HERE.

The African American Museum, Dallas invites you to visit their exciting exhibits and events.



CLAY GRASSES AND REEDS: CARROLL HARRIS SIMMS CERAMIC COLLECTION

Now - March 8



HONORING THE PAST, INSPIRING THE PRESENT, EMBRACING THE FUTURE EXHIBIT: DELTA SIGMA THETA

Now – March 15



28TH BIENNIAL CARROLL HARRIS SIMMS, NATIONAL BLACK ART COMPETITION AND EXHIBITION

Now - July 26, 2025



African American Museum, Dallas

3536 Grand Ave.

For more information on these exhibits, click HERE.

DENTON

AGES 50+ BLACK HISTORY MONTH PROGRAM

Thursday, February 20

12:00 p.m.

American Legion Hall Senior Center

629 Lakey St.



QUAKERTOWN PARK WALKING TOUR

Friday, February 21

2:00 p.m.

MLK Jr. Rec Center

1300 Wilson St.



Celebrate Black History Month with Discover Denton, click HERE.

FORT WORTH

BILL PICKETT INVITATIONAL RODEO

Saturday, February 15

Events start at 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Cowtown Coliseum

121 E. Exchange Ave.



HERITAGE & HUSTLE: A BLACK VENDOR POP-UP EVENT

Sunday, February 23

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Blank Space Fort Worth

6609 E. Lancaster Ave.



For more information on these events, and to see other events in Fort Worth, click HERE.

GRAND PRAIRIE

BLACK FILM FESTIVAL

Saturday, February 15 and 22

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The Summit Theater

2975 Esplanade



HOOPS FOR HISTORY BASKETBALL GAME

Thursday, February 27

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Dalworth Recreation Center

2012 Spikes St.

For details, call the Dalworth Recreation Center at 972-237-4760.



For more information on other events in Grand Prairie, click HERE.

IRVING

ARTISTRY ABOUNDS: SELECTIONS FROM THE COLLECTIONS OF ARTHUR PRIMAS

Presented by the Irving Black Arts Council

Now through March 1

Open Tuesday through Saturday

Noon – 5:00 p.m.

Irving Arts Center

3333 N. MacArthur Blvd.

For more information, click HERE.

MESQUITE

BLACK HISTORY MONTH EDUCATIONAL EVENT

Hosted by Mesquite City Councilmember Brandon Murden

Saturday, February 22

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Dallas County Mesquite Government Center

500 S. Galloway Ave.

For more information, click HERE.

PLANO

BLACK HISTORY MONTH CHILDREN’S LEARNING LAB AT LEGACY WEST

Saturday, February 22

9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave.

Get tickets by clicking HERE.



PLANO AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM

Open NOW through February 28

Tuesday through Saturday

Noon – 5:00 p.m.

Plano African American Museum

900 13th St.

For more information, click HERE.