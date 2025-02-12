Black History Month celebrations taking place in Dallas-Fort Worth

Join NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 as we celebrate Black History Month. Enjoy any of the exciting and inspiring events taking place near you.
ARLINGTON
ARLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY is hosting events throughout February.
February 13 – Author Talk: Love in Color
February 22 – Black History Month Artist Reception
February 24 – Family Storytime
To see the full celebration schedule, click HERE.
DALLAS
The City of Dallas has a wide variety of events open to the public.
KINDRED: A BLACK HISTORY MONTH EXHIBITION by Demarcus McGaughey
Now through February 22, Tuesday through Saturday
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
South Dallas Cultural Center
3400 S. Fitzhugh Ave.
For more information on these events, and to see other events in Dallas, click HERE.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION
Saturday, February 22
2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Mountain Creek Branch Library
6102 Mountain Creek Pkwy.
The African American Museum, Dallas invites you to visit their exciting exhibits and events.
CLAY GRASSES AND REEDS: CARROLL HARRIS SIMMS CERAMIC COLLECTION
Now - March 8
HONORING THE PAST, INSPIRING THE PRESENT, EMBRACING THE FUTURE EXHIBIT: DELTA SIGMA THETA
Now – March 15
28TH BIENNIAL CARROLL HARRIS SIMMS, NATIONAL BLACK ART COMPETITION AND EXHIBITION
Now - July 26, 2025
African American Museum, Dallas
3536 Grand Ave.
For more information on these exhibits, click HERE.
DENTON
AGES 50+ BLACK HISTORY MONTH PROGRAM
Thursday, February 20
12:00 p.m.
American Legion Hall Senior Center
629 Lakey St.
QUAKERTOWN PARK WALKING TOUR
Friday, February 21
2:00 p.m.
MLK Jr. Rec Center
1300 Wilson St.
Celebrate Black History Month with Discover Denton, click HERE.
FORT WORTH
BILL PICKETT INVITATIONAL RODEO
Saturday, February 15
Events start at 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Cowtown Coliseum
121 E. Exchange Ave.
HERITAGE & HUSTLE: A BLACK VENDOR POP-UP EVENT
Sunday, February 23
3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Blank Space Fort Worth
6609 E. Lancaster Ave.
For more information on these events, and to see other events in Fort Worth, click HERE.
GRAND PRAIRIE
BLACK FILM FESTIVAL
Saturday, February 15 and 22
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
The Summit Theater
2975 Esplanade
HOOPS FOR HISTORY BASKETBALL GAME
Thursday, February 27
5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Dalworth Recreation Center
2012 Spikes St.
For details, call the Dalworth Recreation Center at 972-237-4760.
For more information on other events in Grand Prairie, click HERE.
IRVING
ARTISTRY ABOUNDS: SELECTIONS FROM THE COLLECTIONS OF ARTHUR PRIMAS
Presented by the Irving Black Arts Council
Now through March 1
Open Tuesday through Saturday
Noon – 5:00 p.m.
Irving Arts Center
3333 N. MacArthur Blvd.
For more information, click HERE.
MESQUITE
BLACK HISTORY MONTH EDUCATIONAL EVENT
Hosted by Mesquite City Councilmember Brandon Murden
Saturday, February 22
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Dallas County Mesquite Government Center
500 S. Galloway Ave.
For more information, click HERE.
PLANO
BLACK HISTORY MONTH CHILDREN’S LEARNING LAB AT LEGACY WEST
Saturday, February 22
9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave.
Get tickets by clicking HERE.
PLANO AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM
Open NOW through February 28
Tuesday through Saturday
Noon – 5:00 p.m.
Plano African American Museum
900 13th St.
For more information, click HERE.