Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall at the Perot Museum

NBC 5 and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science would like to invite you to an immersive exhibit, Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall. It was created in a partnership between National Geographic and Jane Goodall Institute.

This highly engaging exhibit allows guests to experience the story of the true STEM pioneer, Dr. Jane Goodall. The exhibit showcases her adventurous and inspiring life through an immersive projection experience of Tanzania’s Gombe National Park, a hologram projection of Dr. Goodall narrating her story, and so much more. The exhibit will be at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science through September 5.

In the wild, Dr. Jane Goodall did extensive research on chimpanzees. Instead of viewing the animals as organisms with personalities and emotions, she came to regard them as individuals with their own desires and feelings, a concept once rejected by the scientific community but now considered ground-breaking.

