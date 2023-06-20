Beat the Heat – Donate Today!

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and United Way of Tarrant County need your help to Beat the Heat. The goal is to collect a minimum of 100 air condition units in honor of the United Way’s 100-year anniversary,

Please help us by donating working portable and window A/C units to help older adults and disabled individuals keep cool and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses and fatalities during the summer months. Additionally, United Way of Tarrant County (UWTC) is raising money to purchase A/C units and provide utility bill assistance to those in need.

The Beat the Heat fundraiser and collection drive will continue through September 30. To qualify to receive an AC unit, an individual must be a Tarrant County resident, who is either 60 or older, disabled, or an active-duty military member or a veteran.

The success of this campaign is critical. Last year, Tarrant County experienced an average of one heat-related death each week, and according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office, 70% of those who died from the heat did not have a functioning air conditioning unit or were experiencing homelessness. Additionally, from June 1-September 30, 2022, the 2-1-1 social services helpline received more than 10,000 calls from residents looking for utility assistance. Already leading into mid-June this year, 2-1-1 is getting a record number of calls for this same assistance, and United Way of Tarrant County’s Area Agency on Aging (AAATC) has a list of residents requesting A/C unit installation.

The smaller A/C room and window units UWTC is gathering are less expensive to run and allow our neighbors to stay inside out of the heat. The Beat the Heat campaign, is one way to protect our community and help prevent the tragedies we saw last year.

Please consider helping with this campaign and please check on your neighbors and loved ones during the hot summer months to make sure they stay safe and cool."

During last year’s Beat the Heat campaign, the UWTC collected more than 100 A/C units and fans, many of which were distributed and installed by area fire departments, MedStar, other nonprofit agencies, adult day care centers and local faith-based groups. The AAATC also provided utility assistance to 147 older adults and disabled individuals struggling to pay their bills last summer—twice the number from the previous summer.

There are several ways to contribute to the Beat the Heat campaign:

• Donate funds at unitedwaytarrant.org/beattheheat

• Purchase units using one of UWTC’s wish lists:

o Amazon: https://amzn.to/3Zt0eRQ

o Walmart: https://bit.ly/WalmartBTH

• Donate new A/C units at one of the collection sites Now – September 30:

o United Way of Tarrant County – Main Office, 201 N. Rupert Street, Suite 107, Fort Worth, TX 76107

o United Way of Tarrant County – Arlington Office, 401 W. Sanford St., Suite 2600, Arlington, TX 76011

o GRACE Donation Station, 1060 Texan Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051

o Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, 1150 South Freeway, Suite 211, Fort Worth, TX 76104

To qualify to receive an AC unit, an individual must be a Tarrant County resident, who is either 60 or older, disabled, or an active-duty military member or a veteran Tarrant County residents needing help to stay cool this summer can call one of these help lines:

• 2-1-1 Texas is a free, anonymous social service hotline available 24 hours a day. Call 2-1-1 to or visit 211Texas.org find the nearest cooling center.

• 1-888-730-ADRC (2372) The Aging and Disability Resource Center assists those 60+ or adults with a disability find utility bill assistance and learn if they qualify for a free A/C unit.

• 1-844-4TX-VETS (844-489-8387) Active-duty military, veterans and their families can call the Texas Veterans Network for assistance with getting a free A/C unit or utility bill help.

Once again, to qualify to receive an A/C unit, an individual must be a Tarrant County resident, who is either 60 or older, disabled, an active-duty military member or a veteran.

For more information on Beat the Heat, visit www.unitedwaytarrant.org/beattheheat.

About United Way of Tarrant County

United Way of Tarrant County brings people together to build strong communities where everyone thrives. As a nonprofit leader, we help communities tackle tough challenges and work with private, public, and nonprofit partners to boost education, financial stability, and health resources. In the past two years, we have doubled our impact, helping more than 550,000 people through our resources. We celebrated our 100th anniversary in 2022 and are ready to serve Tarrant County for years to come.