BAPS Diwali and Annakut Celebration 2023

Celebrate Diwali with NBC 5 and BAPS of Dallas on November 13 from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Irving. The Diwali Celebration is a bright and colorful celebration with lanterns, fireworks, and a feast that you will not want to miss!

Diwali is a special time for Hindus to connect with family and friends to celebrate the beginning of the Hindu New Year. The five days of Diwali are filled with rich culture, traditions and rituals that symbolize new beginnings and a renewed commitment to family. The fifth day of the Diwali Festival marks the New Year.

Every year, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir of Dallas commemorates the festival of Diwali with an array of celebrations catered to children and families. To celebrate this day, traditional offerings of Annakut are given to sacred images of Bhagwan, as a devotion. The process allows devotees to prepare vegetarian delicacies, along with western dishes, to symbolize their gratitude and love for Bhagwan.

All are welcome to join the BAPS Diwali and Annakut.

BAPS Diwali and Annakut Celebration

Monday, November 13

12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Grand Fireworks Display at 7:30 pm

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

4601 N. State Hwy 161

Irving



About Diwali

Diwali presents Hindus with an opportunity to connect with family and friends and celebrate their traditions with great fanfare. The five days of Diwali, which marks the New Year, are rich in cultural traditions and rituals that symbolize new beginnings and a renewed commitment to family. It also celebrates the traditional offering of Annakut to sacred images of Bhagwan or God. This offering is a unique sight of devotion wherein devotees prepare vegetarian delicacies as well as western dishes as a symbol of their gratitude and love for Bhagwan.

About BAPS

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is a worldwide spiritual and humanitarian organization that is dedicated to community service, peace, and harmony. Motivated by Hindu principles, BAPS strives to care for the world by caring for societies, families, and individuals. Through various spiritual and humanitarian activities, BAPS endeavors to develop better citizens of tomorrow with high esteem for their roots and culture. Its 3,300 international centers support these character-building activities. Under the guidance and leadership of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS aspires to build a community that is free of addictions as well as morally, ethically and spiritually pure.