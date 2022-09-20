BAPS Diwali and Annakut Celebration 2022

NBC 5 and BAPS Charities would like to invite you to experience the colorful and traditional Diwali and Annakut Celebration at the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Irving, on Wednesday, October 26, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At Diwali, you will enjoy the classical Indian art form of Rangoli, which is art made of colored powder, rice or sand, other hand-crafted Diwali decorations, the traditional display of Annakut (mountain of food) composed of delectable Indian sweets and savory vegetarian dishes - all masterfully arranged. There will be food stalls and last but not least, a fireworks show to end the night. BAPS Charities Food Drive will also take place throughout the event.

BAPS Diwali and Annakut Celebration

Wednesday, October 26

1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

4601 N. State Hwy 161

Irving

About Diwali

Diwali presents Hindus with an opportunity to connect with family and friends and celebrate their traditions with great fanfare. The five days of Diwali, which marks the New Year, are rich in cultural traditions and rituals that symbolize new beginnings and a renewed commitment to family. It also celebrates the traditional offering of Annakut to sacred images of Bhagwan or God. This offering is a unique sight of devotion wherein devotees prepare vegetarian delicacies as well as western dishes as a symbol of their gratitude and love for Bhagwan.

About BAPS

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is a worldwide spiritual and humanitarian organization that is dedicated to community service, peace, and harmony. Motivated by Hindu principles, BAPS strives to care for the world by caring for societies, families, and individuals. Through various spiritual and humanitarian activities, BAPS endeavors to develop better citizens of tomorrow with high esteem for their roots and culture. Its 3,300 international centers support these character-building activities. Under the guidance and leadership of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS aspires to build a community that is free of addictions as well as morally, ethically and spiritually pure.