BAPS Charities To Donate $25,000 to Susan G. Komen

BAPS Charities, in partnership with Susan G. Komen® and in support of its “Bold Goal,” will donate $25,000 on Friday, August 14.

Each year, over 270,000 American women and men are diagnosed with breast cancer and over 40,000 people lose their lives to the disease. With 1 in 8 women in the U.S. expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her lifetime—or one woman every 2 minutes—nearly everyone will be touched in some way by this disease. Starting in 2020, BAPS Charities has partnered with Susan G. Komen, which works to lessen the financial, emotional, and social impact of this globally ubiquitous disease.

Annually, BAPS Charities Walkathons draw nearly 25,000 walkers in nearly 80 cities across North America to support local and national causes. In light of the pandemic, all BAPS Charities Walkathons were canceled for 2020. Despite the prevailing circumstances, BAPS Charities wished to continue supporting the Susan G. Komen foundation, whose research, resources, and advocacy has continued to pave the way towards a cure for the deadly disease. Specifically, the donation to Susan G. Komen has been dedicated to support victims of breast cancer who may also be suffering from complications related to COVID-19.

For more information, visit www.bapscharities.org.