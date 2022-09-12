Autism Speaks Walk 2022

Join NBC 5 at the Fort Worth Autism Speaks Walk and the Dallas Autism Speaks Walk.

The Fort Worth Autism Speaks Walk takes place at the TCU Campus on September 17 and the Dallas Autism Speaks Walk takes place in The Colony at The Grandscape. Both events are back, in-person, to promote acceptance and raise vital funds for people with autism. The walks bring the community together to fuel the Autism Speaks mission and help create a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential.

Autism Speaks Walk is the world's largest autism fundraising event dedicated to supporting the needs of people with autism and their families throughout their life’s journey. At the Walk, you will find a community network of friendship and support.

In the US, autism affects 1 in 44 children and 1 in 45 adults. Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for people with autism and their families. Autism Speaks has aided more than 24 million people with free resources, services and support. The Walk raises vital funds that empower the organization to provide crucial resources, research, advocacy and support to meet urgent needs today and create a kinder, more inclusive world.

Register today!

Fort Worth Autism Speaks Walk

Saturday, September 17

TCU Campus

2901 Stadium Drive

Fort Worth, TX 76109

Walk Schedule

8:00 a.m. - Registration

9:00 a.m. - Opening Ceremonies

To Register Click HERE https://act.autismspeaks.org/site/TR/Walk/Texas?pg=entry&fr_id=6686

Dallas Autism Speaks Walk

Saturday, November 5

Grandscape

5752 Grandscape Boulevard

The Colony, TX 75056

Walk Schedule

8:00 a.m. - Registration Opens

9:00 a.m. - Opening Ceremonies

9:15 a.m. - Walk Begins

To Register Click HERE