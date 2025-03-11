Autism Speaks hosts Empower Summit and Challenge 2025

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 invite you to the Autism Speaks Empower Summit and Challenge 2025. The inaugural event will kick off on Friday, April 11, at the Ruthe Jackson Center in Grand Prairie. Take the challenge on Saturday, April 12, at the Levitt Pavilion in Arlington and walk, run, or bike to raise funds to ensure vital programs and services remain accessible to the autism community.

The Empower Summit will feature a multitude of local speakers, including those with autism, who will provide insights and share inspirational stories from their own journeys to adulthood. There will also be an expo with helpful resources and information for autistic young adults and adults.

The Empower Challenge invites attendees to run or walk a 10k or 5k path through the vibrant University of Texas at Arlington, historical and residential areas, and Downtown Arlington. Participants can also choose to bike a 30-mile or 10-mile path that takes them through Arlington’s entertainment district, showcasing iconic landmarks like AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field.

Participation in the Empower Summit and Challenge helps Autism Speaks raise the funds needed to drive change and create a more inclusive world for all people with autism.

For those unable to attend, you may donate directly to Autism Speaks by clicking HERE.

Autism Speaks – Empower Summit and Challenge 2025

DAY ONE – SUMMIT

Friday, April 11

11:30 a.m. – Registration and Expo Opens

Ruthe Jackson Center

3113 S. Carrier Parkway

Grand Prairie

For more information, click HERE.

DAY TWO – CHALLENGE

Saturday, April 12

6:30 a.m. – Festival and Registration Opens

7:30 a.m. – 30-Mile Bike Ride

8:00 a.m. – 10-Mile Bike Ride

8:30 a.m. – 10K Run

9:00 a.m. – 5K Run and Walk

Levitt Pavilion

100 W. Abrams St.

Arlington

For more information, click HERE.