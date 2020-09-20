Austin Street Center – Humble Beginnings Virtual Luncheon

Connect virtually with NBC 5 and the Austin Street Center for the 20th Annual Humble Beginnings Luncheon. The virtual event will take place as a live stream, Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are available at www.austinstreet.org/humble-beginnings-tickets.

Austin Street Center’s Humble Beginnings Virtual Luncheon will be hosted by Co-Chairs Rev. Richie Butler and Chris Kleinert, featuring Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer, Leslie Odom, Jr.

Leslie Odom, Jr. is well known for his breakout role as “Aaron Burr” in the Broadway musical, Hamilton, and was recently seen on the big screen in Harriet. He recently released a book titled, Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning. In 2018, Odom released his first album of original songs titled, “Mr.”

NBC 5’s Kristi Nelson will interview Leslie Odom, Jr. during the virtual luncheon which will be followed by a LIVE performance by Mr. Odom.

To secure your tickets for the 20th Annual Humble Beginnings Virtual Luncheon or to learn more about virtual sponsorship opportunities, visit www.austinstreet.org/events/humblebeginnings.

Austin Street Center’s mission is to provide safe shelter and meet the basic needs of the most vulnerable homeless. The center is the largest low barrier shelter in Dallas that serves men, ages 45 and older, and women, ages 18 and older.

Austin Street Center not only provides the homeless with a safe place to sleep, but also clothing, showers and meals. The center strives to be more than just a resource for a bed and a meal. They aim to help the individual as a whole. Austin Street’s model of service attempts to complete this mission through a comprehensive program. The program includes stabilization services, employment and education resources, housing coordination, benefits and ID assistance, transportation, addiction support and diversion. Austin Street Center not only focuses on physical aspects, but also provides on-site mental health services and targets spiritual and emotional guidance as well.

With the aid of community collaboration, the center is able to provide their clients with necessary services and resources. Austin Street Center’s goal is to assist clients’ transition from homelessness to independence.

