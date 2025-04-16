Art in the Square celebrates 25 years of artful giving

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Southlake Women’s Club are excited to invite you to Art in the Square, the premiere juried art festival in Southlake Town Square taking place on Friday, April 25, through Sunday, April 27, in Southlake.

Whether you’re an art enthusiast or just have a casual interest, Art in the Square promises a fun-filled celebration of the arts for all ages. The open-air event will have over 120 individual unique shops and restaurants. There will also be live music and children’s activities.

Art in the Square began in April 2000, and over the past 25 years, it has raised $3.6 million for 78 different non-profit beneficiaries.

For more information, and the event schedule, click HERE.

Art in the Square

Friday, April 25 – 4:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 26 – 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 27 – 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Southlake Town Square

1560 E. Southlake Blvd.

Southlake

For information, click HERE.