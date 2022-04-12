Art in the Square 2022

Art in the Square is back! Please join NBC 5 and the Southlake Women’s Club in Southlake Town Square for the 22nd Art in the Square on April 22 - 24.

Art in the Square, ranked in 2021 as one the top 10 festivals nationally, returns this year with the art and fun that visitors have grown to love year after year. This two-and-a-half-day event will feature over 200 renowned, emerging and high school artists. Two stages feature various genres of entertainment for all ages. Le Bistro is a destination gathering point for friends and family to visit while dining on one of the many delectable food choices and beverages.

Kids Korner, sponsored by Cook Children’s provides activities for children to make creative artwork to take home as a memento of the event. Also, for all ages, The Zone, sponsored by EVO-Entertainment, offers numerous colorful inflatables, rock climbing and bungee for laughable fun bouncing, climbing, jumping and sliding. Tickets are required for children’s activities.

Entertainment is on both the Texas Health Hospital Southlake and Methodist Southlake Medical Center stages during the weekend. Headliners will perform April 22 and 23 on the Methodist Southlake Medical Center Stage starting at 8:30 p.m. On Friday, April 22, the” Manhattan” band performs music for listening and dancing. On Saturday, April 23, the color of the evening is purple as CHASE & OVATION makes a repeat performance at Art in the Square celebrating the music of Prince.

Youth Art returns showcasing the creative talents of high school students in Northeast Tarrant County. One artist will be selected as the Lone Star Winner. The student’s artwork will be displayed in Austin at State Capitol for a day.

This event offers a varied cultural experience, while providing Southlake Women’s Club with an opportunity to serve and support the community, unify its members and raise funds for distribution to local charities. Event proceeds will benefit the 28 Art in the Square beneficiaries that serve women, children, and families in Northeast Tarrant County.

Mark your calendar to attend this FUNTASTIC event. Interact with art, entertainment, family and friends and help others in our community!

Both admission and parking are FREE for this event. Full event information can be found at www.artinthesquare.com.

Art in the Square 2022

Friday – Sunday, April 22 - 24

Southlake Town Square

285 Grand Ave.

Southlake, TX 76092

FREE Admission and Parking

