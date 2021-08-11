Join NBC 5 and the Southlake Women’s Club at the 21st Art in the Square this September 24-26 at Southlake Town Square!

The nation’s #1 fine arts festival returns this year with the art and fun that visitors have grown to love year after year. This two-and-a-half-day event will feature the creative talents of over 100 juried renown artists whose art will be available for sale and viewing. The festival will also feature entertainment on two stages, children’s activities, and all-around family fun!

This event offers a varied cultural experience, while providing Southlake Women’s Club with an opportunity to serve and support the community, unify its members and raise funds for local charities. Proceeds benefit 22 charities that help women, children and families in Northeast Tarrant County.

Entertainment will be provided by The Walton Stout Band, George Navarro and other local artists. Kids can enjoy hands-on art experiences, as well as rock climbing and inflatables.

Both admission and parking are free for this event. Full event information can be found at www.artinthesquare.com.

Art in the Square 2021

Friday – Sunday, September 24 – 26

Southlake Town Square

285 Grand Ave.

Southlake, TX 76092

FREE Admission and Parking

Click HERE for more information.