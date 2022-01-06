Arlington Martin Luther King Jr. “Advancing the Dream” Four-Day Celebration Postponed

Due to the recent rise in COVID -19 cases in Arlington and the surrounding DFW areas, this year’s Arlington Martin Luther King, Jr. "Advancing the Dream” Four-Day Celebration has been postponed. The Arlington MLK Celebration Committee made this decision after much consideration and concern for the health and wellbeing of our community. This annual celebration, scheduled for January 14-17, will be held at a later date.

The celebration was scheduled to include the MLK Advancing the Dream Banquet on Jan. 14, Poetry Meets Jazz on Jan. 15, the Hubert Moss Ecumenical Service on Jan. 16, as well as the Zeb Strong Jr. MLK Day of Service, Day of Service Festival and Youth Extravaganza on Jan. 17. Tickets that have been purchased to the MLK Advancing the Dream Banquet and the MLK Poetry Meets Jazz events will be automatically transferred to the new date.

The Arlington Martin Luther King, Jr. “Advancing the Dream” Four Day Celebration is designed to bring together members of the community in honor of and to advance the dream inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Please visit ArlingtonMLK.com for a listing of ways to participate in remembering and honoring everything Dr. King has accomplished.

Visit www.arlingtonmlk.com for event updates.