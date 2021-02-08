Alzheimer's Association

Alzheimer's Association: African American Caregiver Seminar

By Kiana Freeman and the Alzheimer's Association Staff

Caregiver- End Alz 2021 African American
Join NBC 5 and the North Central Texas’ Alzheimer’s Association for the Hope for Tomorrow: Supporting the Black/African American Caregiver Journey Seminar!

This year, the annual African American Caregiver Seminar will take place virtually. The seminar will feature Dr. Carl Hill, the Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for the Alzheimer’s Association. The African American Caregiver Seminar will focus on the importance of clinical trials for the advancement of Alzheimer’s research. This virtual program will also dive into specific tools that will help caregivers manage stress and provide tips for advocating for loved ones with dementia.

Saturday, February 20th at 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Hope for Tomorrow: Supporting the Black/ African American Caregiver Journey Seminar
A free virtual seminar open to professionals and the general public.
For more details and to register, visit www.communityresourcefinder.org/ResourceView/Index?id=2075748&profileDefinitionId=93 or call (800) 272-3900.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Their mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other forms of dementia. Through accelerating global research, maximizing quality care/support and driving risk reduction/early detection, the Alzheimer’s Association plans to make an impact that leads to a world without Alzheimer’s.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Hope for Tomorrow: Supporting the Black/African American Caregiver Journey Seminar.

