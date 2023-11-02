Adopt an Angel Today from The Salvation Army Angel Tree

At a time when families and individuals across the region are facing greater hardship than ever before, NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and The Salvation Army are calling on our community for support of The Salvation Army Angel Tree program. Now thru December 2, we invite you to adopt an Angel. Simply visit any participating mall or adopt an Angel online by purchasing and donating new clothing, toys, or essential hygiene and care products for a child or a senior citizen. Please return your Angel’s gifts by 5:30 p.m. on December 2.

HOW TO ADOPT:

On - Site:

Visit the Salvation Army Angel Tree at any of these participating malls to adopt your angel on-site by December NorthPark Center

Galleria Dallas

North East Mall

The Shops at Willow Bend

Golden Triangle Mall

Hulen Mall

The Parks at Arlington

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

On-line:

Adopt your Angel online HERE or check to see if your participating Walmart or mall location has a sign with a QR code near their Salvation Army Angel Tree display.

HOW TO RETURN YOUR ANGEL GIFTS:

Please ensure your gifts are bagged per Angel and please ensure that the corresponding Angel Code is included inside the bag. The final day for adoptions and for gift returns is Saturday, December 2.

• Returns can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Christmas Centers listed below Monday – Friday, from 9am – 4pm Now – December 2.

• Returns can be dropped off at the Drive-thru Mall Drop-off Locations listed below on December 1 and December 2 only.

Salvation Army Christmas Center Drop Off Locations:

THE SALVATION ARMY CHRISTMAS CENTER DALLAS COUNTY

9216 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas

Weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

THE SALVATION ARMY CHRISTMAS CENTER TARRANT COUNTY

229 E. Felix St., Fort Worth

Weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

THE SALVATION ARMY CHRISTMAS CENTER IRVING CORPS COMMUNITY CENTER

250 E. Grauwyler Rd.

Irving, TX 75061

Weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

THE SALVATION ARMY CHRISTMAS CENTER PLANO CORPS COMMUNITY CENTER

3528 14th St.

Plano, TX 75074

Weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Drive-thru Drop Off Locations:

All hours of operation are 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. December 1 and December 2 only.

NORTHPARK CENTER

Small portion of the Northeast parking lot

GALLERIA DALLAS

Circle drive near Grand Lux Cafe

NORTH EAST MALL

Quicklotz parking lot, at the intersection of NE Loop 820 Frontage and NE Mall Blvd.

THE SHOPS AT WILLOW BEND

Parking lot C at Chapel Hill & North Dallas Tollway

GOLDEN TRIANGLE MALL

Food court parking lot

HULEN MALL

Near Dillards, enter at the intersection of Overton Ridge Blvd. and Rock Quarry

THE PARKS AT ARLINGTON

JCPenney overflow parking lot, near W. Arbrook Blvd. and Parks Mall Dr. entrance

WHY YOU SHOULD ADOPT AN ANGEL TODAY

Across North Texas, thousands are faced with tough choices on how to stretch their already tight household budgets in the wake of the continued impacts of inflation and rising costs. During the holidays, the burden of financial and emotional stress is heightened, leaving many torn between purchasing presents for Christmas or putting food on the table.

The Salvation Army believes those families in need deserve to experience the joy of Christmas morning. Since 1979, The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program has provided hope for millions of families across the country that are struggling financially — no matter their circumstances.

North Texas boasts the largest Angel Tree program in the country, with around 40,000 local children, seniors, and adults with special needs receiving gifts to celebrate Christmas day. Once an Angel has been registered, their Christmas wish list is catalogued and available for adoption. Items suggested for purchase include new clothing, toys, or essential hygiene and care products.

As the region’s largest social services provider, The Salvation Army of North Texas provides a range of services year-round to combat poverty, addiction, and homelessness at 21 centers of operation in Dallas and Rockwall, Tarrant, Ellis, Collin, and Denton counties.

To learn more about The Salvation Army of North Texas or donate to financially support the Angel Tree program, visit SalvationArmyNTX.org.