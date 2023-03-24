fighting hunger

Above All Things Dream Foundation Food Distribution

Saturday, March 25

By Kelly J Kitchens Wickersham and Michael Gibson Jr

corgi 19
Christian Paz

The Above All Things Dream Foundation will distribute hot meals and bags of food on Saturday, March 25, from noon to 2:00 p.m. at Anchor Church located at 3921 Community Ave. in McKinney. Books and household items may also be distributed.

Above All Things Dream Foundation is an Anna-based nonprofit with the mission to build social, emotional, and learning skills by using educational and sports techniques to create a fun environment that inspires youth to stay active with a focus on eliminating child obesity and food insecurity. To learn more about Above All Things Dream Foundation, visit www.aboveallthings.org.

Above All Things Dream Foundation Food Distribution
Saturday, March 25
Noon – 2:00 p.m.
Anchor Church
3921 Community Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
www.aboveallthings.org

This article tagged under:

fighting hunger
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us