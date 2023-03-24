The Above All Things Dream Foundation will distribute hot meals and bags of food on Saturday, March 25, from noon to 2:00 p.m. at Anchor Church located at 3921 Community Ave. in McKinney. Books and household items may also be distributed.

Above All Things Dream Foundation is an Anna-based nonprofit with the mission to build social, emotional, and learning skills by using educational and sports techniques to create a fun environment that inspires youth to stay active with a focus on eliminating child obesity and food insecurity. To learn more about Above All Things Dream Foundation, visit www.aboveallthings.org.

Above All Things Dream Foundation Food Distribution

Saturday, March 25

Noon – 2:00 p.m.

Anchor Church

3921 Community Ave

McKinney, TX 75071

www.aboveallthings.org