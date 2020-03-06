Ablaze 2020

Join NBC 5 and The Alzheimer’s Association – North Central Texas Chapter at the 3rd annual steer roast and auction event, Ablaze – Igniting Passion for a Cure on Friday, March 20, at Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co.’s Whiskey Ranch. Chef Lou Lambert will roast a steer for 24 hours to be served at the event to raise funds for the fight against Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementia.

In addition, a host of local chefs will prepare fire-roasted food pairings to accompany the steer, along with a selection of fine wines, Wild Acre Brewing Co. craft beers, and TX Whiskey. Participating chefs and restaurants include: Todd and Natalie Brown of Lettuce Cook, Jordan Greenlee of Smokin’ Cactus, David Hollister of Wild Acre Brewing, Sarah Hooton and Matt Mobley of Hot Box Biscuit Club, Kevin Martinez of Tokyo Café, Mike Micallef of Reata, Juan Rodriguez of Magdalena’s, Stefon Rishel of Wishbone & Flynt, and Kevin Rennels and John Shaw of Firefly Grilling Co.

Food is universal and connects us to moments we never want to lose. Memorable moments is certainly one goal of this event. Each chef will provide a memorable recipe to be included in the event program.

Ablaze will include a live auction and entertainment by local favorite, Legacy 4. Sagora Senior Living, one of the nation’s top 50 senior housing operators, is the event’s Prime Sponsor for the third consecutive year. The Graham Holloway Family, Rosalyn G. Rosenthal, and Valerie & Mark Skinner return as Select Sponsors. All attendees will receive a gift from Saddleback Leather Co.

Funds raised will accelerate the Alzheimer's Association in its mission to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

A limited number of sponsorships remain. Some sponsorships include the opportunity to attend Fire It Up, an intimate pre-event on Thursday, March 19, where guests will enjoy beverages and light bites, while interacting with chefs as they prepare the steer to be roasted over an open fire. For table sales, call 817-336-4949 or email ablaze@alz.org.

For more information about Ablaze, click here.

Ablaze 2020

Benefiting The Alzheimer’s Association

North Central Texas Chapter

Friday, March 20

5:00 P.M.

Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co.

Whiskey Ranch

4250 Mitchell Blvd

Fort Worth, TX, 76119

For tickets, click here.