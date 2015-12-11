Please make a one-time donation of just $12 to sponsor one year of food, rent and utilities for a very deserving family at SoupMobile.org.

NBC 5, the SoupMobile, the Dallas Omni Hotel and Kroger have partnered to give a family a "Hand Up."

We would like to invite a minimum of 2,500 friends from our community to help by donating just $12, which is the equivalent of $1 per month, to help a family from the Shared Housing Center shelter get back on their feet.

When you meet them on NBC 5 News on Christmas Day, you will see a hard working family of three who originally fled from an abusive situation of domestic violence, a family working to help pay their expenses and a family dedicated to taking an active part in their own rescue.

Please visit SoupMobile.org to read the family’s complete story and donate $12 to help give this worthy family "A Home for the Holidays."

Advertising sponsored in part by: