A Festive, Family Friendly Experience in the Heart of Nature

The holiday season is right around the corner. What better way is there to celebrate with your family than by immersing yourself in the serenity of nature?

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary is pleased to offer "Holidays at the Heard," a fun and festive family event on December 8 and 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In keeping with the Heard's role as a nature preserve, the light display will thoughtfully complement the sanctuary's natural beauty.

As the sun sets and the stars emerge, holiday lights and enchanting décor will accent a serene half-mile nature trail at the Heard. This nighttime journey through the woods will captivate your family and create cherished memories. Along the trail, you'll even glimpse the Dinosaurs Live! exhibit, though the dinosaurs will remain still during the event. Underneath the starlit sky, live festive music will delight audiences at the Heard's outdoor amphitheater, providing the perfect backdrop to your family's holiday experience.

But "Holidays at the Heard" is more than just a celebration—it's a fundraiser. Your participation supports the Heard's mission of connecting people with nature, enabling discovery, appreciation, and conservation. Tickets are available now at HeardMuseum.org/Holidays.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Holiday Extended Hours

In addition to the main "Holidays at the Heard" event, join the Heard for extended holiday hours on December 10 and from December 12 - 16 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Enjoy a peaceful winter walking tour of one of the nature trails accented with holiday lights and decor. The half-mile lighted trail will lead you through a beautiful forest and prairie.

About Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

The Heard is a private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and depends on volunteers, admissions, memberships, donations and grants to fulfill its mission to bring nature and people together. The Heard was founded in 1967 by Bessie Heard when she was 80 years old. Throughout her life, she witnessed the expansion of the Metroplex and foresaw the need to preserve a place where future generations could experience nature. Today, the Heard's mission is carried out through education, particularly of young people, which emphasizes an appreciation of nature and its conservation.

Holidays at the Heard 2023

Family Friendly Event

December 8 and 9

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

1 Nature Place

McKinney, TX 75069

www.heardmuseum.org