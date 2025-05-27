52nd Cattle Baron's Ball tickets are available now!

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the American Cancer Society are excited to invite you to the 52nd Cattle Baron’s Ball on Saturday, October 25 at Southfork Ranch, headlined by none other than Post Malone.

This year’s event is themed around bandanas and guitars. Attendees are asked to wear “comfortable cowboy” attire to the music-filled evening of fun. The live and silent auctions make their return this year with amazing items that you won’t want to miss. You can find out more about the items available by clicking HERE. Other highlights for the event include premiere food and drink, artisans and vendors, and a Ferris Wheel!

Tickets for this event sell out early, so get yours starting on Sunday while they're still available by clicking HERE.

Since 1974, the Cattle Baron’s Ball has raised over $105 million for cancer research, which has helped more than 40,000 patients in our community through the American Cancer Society.

52nd Cattle Baron’s Ball

Saturday, October 25

Southfork Ranch

3700 Hogge Dr.

Parker

For more information, click HERE.