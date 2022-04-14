Don't miss the 52nd annual USA Film Festival April 20th through 24th at the Angelika Film Center Dallas. This year’s program line-up showcases films based on true stories, films that will make you laugh, films that provoke thought and discussion, and films that celebrate the power of art and the human spirit.

A highlight of this year's festival is the world premiere of Omar Sosa's 88 Well Tuned Drums, a documentary about the influential Latin jazz master who fused his Afro-Cuban roots with the music of the jazz greats to create a unique sound with a worldwide impact. The screening will take place on Saturday, April 23, at 5:00 p.m. Director Soren Sorensen, Omar Sosa, and longtime manager Scott Price will participate in post-screening Q&A.

The USA Film Festival is a Dallas-based, 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to the recognition and encouragement of excellence in the film and video arts through the presentation of diverse cultural and educational programs.

To view the full schedule of programs and guests, visit www.usafilmfestival.com.

52nd Annual USA Film Festival

April 20-24

Angelika Film Center Dallas

5321 E Mockingbird Ln #230

Dallas, TX 75206

www.usafilmfestival.com