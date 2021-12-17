32nd Annual MLK Celebration in Arlington 2022

Join NBC 5 and the City of Arlington as we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the 32nd Annual Advancing the Dream MLK Celebration! The 4-day city-wide celebration is set to take place January 14 – 17.

This year’s theme, “A Time to Reflect, Imagine and Build the Future,” will promote peace, justice, diversity training and community through the following events:

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

MLK Advancing the Dream Awards Banquet

Friday, January 14, at 6:30 p.m.

UT Arlington

E.H. Hereford University Center

Bluebonnet Ballroom

300 W. First Street

To purchase tickets, visit https://utatickets.com/.

MLK Poetry Meets Jazz

Saturday, January 15, at 7:00 p.m.

UT Arlington

E.H. Hereford University Center

Bluebonnet Ballroom

300 W. First Street

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/.

Hubert Moss Ecumenical Service

Sunday, January 16, at 6:00 p.m.

St. Barnabas United Methodist Church

5011 W. Pleasant Ridge Road

Zeb Strong MLK Day of Service

Monday, January 17, at 9:00 a.m.

City Square

100 S. Center Street

The Day of Service Festival

Monday, January 17, at 11:00 a.m.

Mission Metroplex

400 W. South Street

The MLK Youth Musical Extravaganza

Monday, January 17, at 6:00 p.m.

Metro Center at Fielder Church

1323 W. Pioneer Parkway

Free Admission

The Annual MLK Celebration will also recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions in Education, Government, and Community.

To learn more about the celebration, visit https://www.arlingtontx.gov/residents/events/advancing_the_dream_celebration