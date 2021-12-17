32nd Annual MLK Celebration in Arlington 2022

Join NBC 5 and the City of Arlington as we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the 32nd Annual Advancing the Dream MLK Celebration! The 4-day city-wide celebration is set to take place January 14 – 17.
This year’s theme, “A Time to Reflect, Imagine and Build the Future,” will promote peace, justice, diversity training and community through the following events:
MLK Advancing the Dream Awards Banquet
Friday, January 14, at 6:30 p.m.
UT Arlington
E.H. Hereford University Center
Bluebonnet Ballroom
300 W. First Street
To purchase tickets, visit https://utatickets.com/.
MLK Poetry Meets Jazz
Saturday, January 15, at 7:00 p.m.
UT Arlington
E.H. Hereford University Center
Bluebonnet Ballroom
300 W. First Street
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Hubert Moss Ecumenical Service
Sunday, January 16, at 6:00 p.m.
St. Barnabas United Methodist Church
5011 W. Pleasant Ridge Road
Zeb Strong MLK Day of Service
Monday, January 17, at 9:00 a.m.
City Square
100 S. Center Street
The Day of Service Festival
Monday, January 17, at 11:00 a.m.
Mission Metroplex
400 W. South Street
The MLK Youth Musical Extravaganza
Monday, January 17, at 6:00 p.m.
Metro Center at Fielder Church
1323 W. Pioneer Parkway
Free Admission
The Annual MLK Celebration will also recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions in Education, Government, and Community.
To learn more about the celebration, visit https://www.arlingtontx.gov/residents/events/advancing_the_dream_celebration