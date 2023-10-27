25th Anniversary of the Dallas Veterans Day Parade

Join NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 as we honor our veterans at the 25th anniversary of the Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade. Veterans and citizens are invited to commemorate this meaningful day for our country’s uniformed servicemen and woman who have sacrificed for our nation.

The Veterans Day event will be celebrated on Thursday, November 9th, at 11am in downtown Dallas. Featuring a “Missing Man Formation Military Flyover,” marching bands, and much more.

This year’s theme is “Proud to be an American.”

Veterans Day is an official United States federal holiday observed annually on November 11 honoring America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of our country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. Organizers strive to highlight the meaning of this day with a symbolic wreath laying ceremony.

The parade starts at Houston and Young streets and continues up Main Street across Ervay Street and passes in front of City Hall.

Dallas Veterans Day Parade 2023

Thursday, November 9

11:00 a.m.

Dallas City Hall Plaza

1500 Marilla Street

For more information, click HERE.

About the Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade Committee

The Dallas Veterans Day Parade Committee, a subsidiary of the Greater Dallas Veterans Foundation, was founded in 1998 at the request of City of Dallas leaders, veterans’ organizations, civic leaders, and members of the active, reserve, and retired military components. Its purpose is to plan, produce and carry out a grand ceremonial event and parade each year for the greater Dallas community to honor our veterans. Its guiding principle is “Saluting those who are serving, those who have served and those that have made the ultimate sacrifice.” For more information, click HERE.