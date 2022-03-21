The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) New Bus Network is calling all K-12th grade students to participate in their 2022 DART Student Art Contest! The deadline to apply is Friday, April 8.

Join NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 as we support this DART-smart event in their efforts to promote community and transit education.

This year’s theme “DART’s New Bus Network: Simpler. Better. Faster. Easier!” will showcase winning artwork from selected North Texas K-12 students.

The winners will be eligible to receive prizes and be featured on DART buses and trains, DART’s website, DART.org, in the Dallas Museum of Art, and much more!

For contest guidelines and more information, click HERE.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are media sponsors of the 2022 DART Student Art Contest.