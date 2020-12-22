2021 MLK Events in Fort Worth

Join NBC 5 and the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum to honor the Pioneers of the Civil Rights Movement with events that encourage peace, unity and hope. The museum will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday and also recognize those who assisted in leading the country as change agents for Social Justice.

The National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum and Hall of Fame will host virtual programs January 14 – January 18 to honor the life of the iconic civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The virtual events will also commemorate the pioneers and groups who have worked towards the advancement of civil rights, cultural diversity and inclusion.

All CDC COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be followed.

All of the events have a virtual location which are free of charge. Donations are appreciated. Some events will also have in-person locations, that require a purchased ticket. The in-person events will follow strict CDC Covid-19 safety guidelines, such as social distancing, mandatory masks, and limited attendance, to ensure everyone’s safety.

For more information, visit www.cowboysofcolor.org or call (817) 922-9999.

2021 Events:

The Importance of Creating an African American Museum in Fort Worth, Texas

Thursday, January 14

12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Virtual Location: Zoom

Virtual Panel Discussion

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Honoring Civil Rights Activist Pioneers

Friday, January 15

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Virtual Location: YouTube

In-person Location: The Warehouse, 1125 E. Berry Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110

MLK Day of Service: Food &Blanket Drop Off/ Free Family Fun Day

Saturday, January 16

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: The Ranch, 3534 E. Berry Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105

A day of service opportunity through accepting and packing donations of non-perishable food items and blankets to be distributed to area food banks and shelters. Family Fun will be provided through socially distanced, outdoor games and activities. The event is free to all and pre-registration is requested.

Celebrate with Music!

Saturday, January 16

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Virtual Location: YouTube

In-person Location: The Warehouse, 1125 E. Berry Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110

Featuring the best of Pop & R&B from the David Whiteman Band.

Celebrate with Music!

Sunday, January 17

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Virtual Location: YouTube

In-person Location: The Warehouse, 1125 E. Berry Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110

Featuring “An Evening of Jazz.”

A Tribute to Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Monday, January 18

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Virtual Location: YouTube A Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Featuring the “I Have A Dream Speech” video presentation.

