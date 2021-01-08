The 2021 DART Student Art Contest is underway!

NBC 5 and DART encourage you to have your student enter this year’s contest, which will focus on the theme, “Everyday Heroes Ride DART.”

The contest will provide students K - 12 the opportunity to salute hometown heroes, who keep our community thriving during these challenging times. While students are dreaming up their creations, they should consider all of the everyday people who make a positive impact on their lives, or in the lives of others, especially in the past months circling the pandemic.

The 2021 DART Student Art Contest allows for a wide variety of subjects. Students’ art entries can be centered around teachers, delivery drivers, grocery store employees, construction workers, doctors, nurses, bus/train operators, and others who have been on the front lines throughout these challenging times.

Heroes come in many forms! This gives students the chance to think outside of the box and let their creativity run free through their artwork.

DART is thrilled to see what students will submit in this year’s DART Student Art Contest and show the world what a real hero looks like with the help of this year’s theme, “Everyday Heroes Ride DART.”

Online entries are now open to all grade levels and the deadline to submit entries is March 23. Students will have the chance to win prizes and the chance for their art to appear on DART vehicles and in galleries, if chosen.

Students can submit their work online at https://www.dart.org/transiteducation/posters2021.asp.

For more information about the 2021 DART Student ART Contest and the guidelines, visit www.dart.org/artcontest.

2021 DART Student Art Contest

“Everyday Heroes Ride DART”

Deadline: March 23

Open to Students K - 12

To Enter Artwork: https://www.dart.org/transiteducation/posters2021.asp.

For More Information: www.dart.org/artcontest