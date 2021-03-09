2 Local Nonprofits Win Chick-fil-A Grants Worth $225,000

Chick-fil-A will once again award millions of dollars in grants to nonprofits that are Black-led or those that impact communities of color. Last year, two North Texas organizations were awarded $225,000 including one that was nominated by a Chick-fil-A employee who was saved by the shelter.

For the second-straight year, the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards will give $5 million in grants ranging between $50,000 and $350,000 to 34 nonprofits in the U.S. and Canada. Applications are being accepted through May 31. The winners will be selected by Chick-fil-A One® members who can vote this September for organizations nominated in their region through the restaurant's app.

The 34 winners of the 2021 grants came from two countries, 18 states and 29 cities and impacted over 230,000 people annually through their positive deeds. Two of those organizations were in North Texas, Hope Farm in Fort Worth and the Arlington Life Shelter.

Hope Farm in Fort Worth is a leadership development program founded in 1990 that provides mentorship and spiritual development for boys who don't have a father or a strong family household.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

They received a $125,000 grant from the program and plan to use it to continue to provide meals for children and to provide laptops or tablets for those who don't have access to them at home.

The Arlington Life Shelter has been providing a safe home for people and helping them get employment since 1987. They provide wrap-around services and look at how they can provide for their community to fight-off homelessness.

The shelter received a $100,000 grant after being nominated by a Chick-fil-A employee. That employee was at one-time a homeless person who was helped by the shelter to secure a job at the restaurant and then shared his own personal story as a testimony of how impactful the nonprofit has been in his life.

The Arlington Life Shelter said they will use the grant to provide more programming, enhance existing programs and pay off operating costs.

Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, said in a statement how proud they are of the program and how they help communities make a difference.

"There are incredible nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and Canada working to address key issues that disproportionately affect communities of color in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger," said Bullard. "Through our annual True Inspiration Awards, we are honored to help these organizations, based in the communities we serve, extend their impact, helping to pave the way for greater opportunity and equity."

The True Inspiration Awards program was created in 2015 to carry on Chick-fil-A founder, S. Truett Cathy's legacy of generosity and community service.