Dallas Theater Center Presents A Christmas Carol

NBC 5 and Dallas Theater Center invite you to experience the holiday classic A Christmas Carol at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, which begins on November 22 with a Pay-What-You-Can performance on November 24 and runs through December 29.



Former Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company member Brandon Potter will play Ebenezer Scrooge in the classic tale that follows a magical journey of hope and redemption. Potter was most recently onstage at Dallas Theater Center as Lyndon B. Johnson in The Great Society and All the Way. Joining Potter in the cast of A Christmas Carol are Brierley Resident Acting Company members Tiana Kaye Blair (In The Heights, Public Works Dallas’ As You Like It, penny candy) as the Ghost of Christmas Past/Mrs. Cratchit; Liz Mikel (penny candy, Twelfth Night, Sweat) as Mrs. Dilber/Mrs. Fezziwig; Christopher Llewyn Ramirez (In the Heights, Public Works Dallas’ As You Like It, Twelfth Night) as Young Scrooge/Fred and Ace Anderson (Public Works Dallas’ As You Like It, penny candy, Twelfth Night) as Jacob Marley/Old Joe. Alex Organ and Ana Hagedorn will be understudies.



Additional cast members include Ian Ferguson (Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure, A Christmas Carol 2017) as Bob Cratchit; Jo-Jo Steine (A Christmas Carol 2016) as Belle/Silly Sister; Amber Marie Flores as Lucy/Laundress; Gigi Cervantes as Miss Fezziwig and KJ Gray (Twelfth Night) as Fezzi Guest/Fred Guest. Southern Methodist University students include Neil Redfield (Frankenstein) as Topper/Undertaker’s Man, Aaron Campbell (Frankenstein) as School Master/Fezzi Guest, Juan Valeriano as Peter Cratchit and Coda Boyce as Ghost of Christmas Present.



Members of the youth ensemble include Thomas Baughman and Patrick Bilbow as Tiny Tim, Tallulah Belle Buss and Carrington Black as Martha, McKenzy Dodson and Sabrina Daly as Fan/Ghost of Christmas Future, Benjamin Tanner and Josiah Gamino as Edward, Olivia Meredith and Juliana Gamino as Belinda/Hunger and Wyatt Hartz and Camden Duyck as Boy Scrooge/Turkey Boy/Poverty.



This production will take full advantage of the Wyly Theatre’s flexible environment, placing the audience in the center of the magic with the action happening all around them. Director Joel Ferrell joins Tony Award-winning set designer Beowulf Boritt (The Great Society, All The Way, Tempest) to bring the vibrant world of the play to life. Jen Caprio (The Great Society, The Trials of Sam Houston, All The Way) returns to DTC bringing her fresh interpretations of traditional Victorian costume designs. Also returning to DTC is Tony Award-winner Jeff Croiter (The Trials of Sam Houston, Colossal, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor® Dreamcoat) as lighting designer; Broken Chord (Hair, Electra, Deferred Action) as sound designer; original composition by Aaron Meicht; Valerie Gladstone (A Christmas Carol) as wig designer; Jeremy Allen Dumont (A Christmas Carol, The Fortress of Solitude) as choreographer and Vonda K. Bowling (Hairspray, Public Works Dallas’ The Winter’s Tale, Hair) as music director.



For the twelfth consecutive year, Dallas Theater Center is working alongside North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) to help the hungry across North Texas. During performances of A Christmas Carol, Dallas Theater Center will provide a location in the Wyly lobby for patrons to donate canned goods to NTFB. Members of the cast will also collect monetary donations after every performance.



DTC’s Stay Late will take place after each performance. Stay Late is a free, brief, post-show conversation with a member of the cast about the show. Patrons will engage with the artists, learn about the production and be able to share their insights about the play in a lively discussion. Stay Late is presented by Wells Fargo.



Support for A Christmas Carol is provided by The Moody Foundation.



ABOUT DALLAS THEATER CENTER:

One of the leading regional theaters in the country and the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award® Recipient, Dallas Theater Center (DTC) performs to an audience of more than 100,000 North Texas residents annually. Founded in 1959, DTC is now a resident company of the AT&T Performing Arts Center and presents its Mainstage season at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, designed by REX/OMA, Joshua Prince-Ramus and Rem Koolhaas and at its original home, the Kalita Humphreys Theater, the only freestanding theater designed and built by Frank Lloyd Wright. DTC is one of only two theaters in Texas that is a member of the League of Resident Theatres, the largest and most prestigious non-profit professional theater association in the country.



Under the leadership of Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Kevin Moriarty and Managing Director Jeffrey Woodward, DTC produces a six-play subscription series of classics, musicals and new plays and an annual production of A Christmas Carol; extensive education programs, including the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award-winning Project Discovery, SummerStage and partnerships with Southern Methodist University’s Meadows School of the Arts and Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts; and many community collaborations. In 2017, in collaboration with SMU Meadows and AT&T Performing Arts Center, DTC launched Public Works Dallas, a groundbreaking community engagement and participatory theater project designed to deliberately blur the line between professional artists and community members, culminating in an annual production featuring more than 200 Dallas citizens performing a play.



Throughout its history, DTC has produced many new works, including The Texas Trilogy by Preston Jones in 1978; Robert Penn Warren’s All the King’s Men, adapted by Adrian Hall, in 1986; and recent premieres of penny candy by Jonathan Norton, Miller, Mississippi by Boo Killebrew; Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure by Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn; Bella: An American Tall Tale by Kirsten Childs; Clarkston by Samuel D. Hunter and Moonshine: That Hee Haw Musical by Robert Horn, Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. Dallas Theater Center gratefully acknowledges the support of its season sponsors: Texas Instruments, American Airlines, TACA, Dallas Tourism PID, TCA, Lexus, and NBC 5.



For tickets, call 214-522-8499 or visit www.DallasTheaterCenter.org.



Dallas Theater Center Presents:

A Christmas Carol

By Charles Dickens

Adapted by Kevin Moriarty

Directed by Joel Ferrell

Choreographed by Jeremy Allen Dumont

November 22 – December 29

Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre

2400 Flora St. Dallas, TX 75201



Pay-What-You-Can November 24, 2019 7:30 pm

Website www.DallasTheaterCenter.org

Box Office Phone (214) 522-8499

Admission Tickets start at $20









