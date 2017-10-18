Light the Night 2017

NBC 5 and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society invite you to join a Light The Night Walk in a city near you. This unique fundraiser is an exciting and moving way to bring the community together to celebrate, honor or remember those touched by cancer. Funds raised by Light The Night participants will help advance breakthrough cancer therapies, find cures, ensure access to treatments and improve the quality of life for blood cancer patients.



The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light The Night Walk funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients today. LLS is making cures happen by providing patient support services, advocating for lifesaving treatments and pioneering the most promising cancer research anywhere. And it's all happening now. Not someday, but today. Each year friends, families and coworkers form teams to raise money in support of our mission.



Light The Night Walks will feature music, entertainment, children’s activities and camaraderie among friends, family and co-workers who are gathering to celebrate fundraising success. Don’t miss out on these inspiring moments!



Join an existing team, create a team or fundraise on your own at www.lightthenight.org/register.



Light the Night Walks



Fort Worth

Sunday, November 5

Panther Island Pavilion

4:00 p.m.

395 Purcey Street

Fort Worth, TX 76102



Dallas

Saturday, November 11

4:00 p.m.

Trinity Groves

3011 Gulden Lane

Dallas, TX 75212



Frisco

Sunday, November 12

4:00 p.m.

Frisco Square

8874 Coleman Blvd.

Frisco, TX 75034



Register Today: www.lightthenight.org/north-texas



