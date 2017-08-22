2017 Walk To End Alzheimer’s

NBC 5 and the Alzheimer’s Association invite you to join the fight against Alzheimer’s by taking part in one of six local Walk to End Alzheimer’s events happening throughout Dallas – Fort Worth this September and October. Register today at www.alz.org/walk and start or join a team today.

As a participant at the Walk, you will have the opportunity to select a flower and participate in our Promise Garden Ceremony pledging your commitment to continue to remember, honor, care and fight to end Alzheimer’s disease.



Each flower represents your connection to Alzheimer’s – a disease that currently has no prevention and no cure. But, what if one day there was a white flower for Alzheimer’s first survivor? What if there were millions of them? NBC 5, along with the Alzheimer’s Association, invite you to help make that beautiful day happen by walking in the world’s largest fundraiser to fight the disease. Register today at www.alz.org/walk.



Funds raised help with the care, support and research available to residents in our area currently living with the nation’s sixth leading cause of death. At the Walk, participants will also have the opportunity to get involved by learning more about the support programs and services offered locally.

Start or join a team by registering today at www.alz.org/walk. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s disease!



Local Walk Locations and Dates:

Weatherford – Saturday, Sept. 30

Weatherford College

Promise Garden Ceremony: 8:30 a.m.

Walks begin: 9:00 a.m.



Grandscape – Saturday, Sept. 30

The Colony

Promise Garden Ceremony: 9:00 a.m.

Walks begin: 9:30 a.m.



Arlington – Saturday, Oct. 7

UTA – Maverick Activities Center

Promise Garden Ceremony: 9:00 a.m.

Walks begin: 9:30 a.m.



Greater Dallas – Saturday, Oct 7

Dallas City Hall Plaza

Promise Garden Ceremony: 8:00 a.m.

Walks begin: 8:30 a.m.



NE Tarrant County – Saturday, Oct. 14

Church at the Cross in Grapevine

Promise Garden Ceremony: 9:00 a.m.

Walks begin: 9:30 a.m.



Fort Worth – Saturday, Oct. 28

Panther Island Pavilion

Promise Garden Ceremony: 9:00 a.m.

Walks begin: 9:30 a.m.



To register visit: www.alz.org/walk



