Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 2015

Join NBC 5 and the American Cancer Society at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of North Texas Walk on Sunday, November 22, at the University of Texas at Arlington. All it takes is one step to join the fight, so sign up today and help bring a lifetime of change to people facing breast cancer.



The American Cancer Society created the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks in 1993 to build awareness and generate funds to fight the disease. Since then, 10 million walkers have collected more than $594 million, and last year, nearly 6,000 walkers in North Texas alone raised more than $300,000. These proceeds are used by the American Cancer Society to fund breast cancer research grants, offer free patient/caregiver services, provide in-depth cancer information, and support legislative advocacy to make sure cancer patients have access to the care they need.



Significant progress has been made in fighting the disease, but there is much more to be done. Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women in the U.S. other than skin cancer. The chance of a woman developing invasive breast cancer at some time in her life is about 1 in 8.



Let’s put an end to breast cancer! Join in the fight today by signing up to walk or by donating at www.makingstrideswalk.org/northtexas.



Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of North Texas

Sunday, November 22

12:30 p.m. - Check-In

2:00 p.m. - Walk

University of Texas at Arlington

1101 South West St.

Arlington, TX 76019

Open to the public

www.makingstrideswalk.org/northtexas



