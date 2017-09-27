Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month 2017

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, the Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Irving Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce are proud to honor each of these successful business owners with the 2017 Hispanic Business Salute award:



Fernando Andrade

As the Principal and Director of Design for GSR Andrade Architects, Fernando Andrade has lead GSR Andrade Architects to become one of the best architectural firms in Texas. With over 30 years of experience, Fernando has originated his work to implement designs of individual projects to fit his clientele’s needs through healthcare, corporate, commercial, recreational, institutional, and hospitality projects.



Margie Aguilar

As President and Executive Producer of ISP Studios Productions, Margie Aguilar has received numerous, prestigious awards for her outstanding work in production and entrepreneurship. Committed to excellence, Margie leads her team in motivation to thrive in the Dallas production industry. ISP Studios Productions has been recognized as a business entity that provides Dallas’ best editors with expertise in multimedia and high powered graphic interpretations.



Sylvia De Leon Alcala

Founder of J Anthony Group, Sylvia De Leon Alcala started her business in 2009 as an Aerospace and Defense services firm that specializes in supply chain management, government compliance and field support services. Sylvia started her business with a passion in her profession to provide guidance to businesses with options in retaining the experience and expertise they need at a lower costs.

