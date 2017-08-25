A German celebration so authentic you’ll forget you’re in Texas!



Achtung, y'all - Oktoberfest Fort Worth returns to The Shack at Panther Island Pavilion for year four, September 21-23, 2017. Guests will enjoy authentic German food, music, dancing and much more.



The festival kicks off with Thursday’s ceremonial ‘Tapping of the Kegs’ and the fun continues through Saturday with dachshund races, German-style competitions, the YP Oktoberfest Olympics, traditional German vendors, the Oktoberfest Run und Ride and more. Lederhosen approved and new for 2017, is the Oktoberfest Midway with rides the whole family will enjoy.



Entertainment will include traditional German music on multiple stages from entertainers like Brave Combo, Alpenmusikaten, Walburg Boys, Alpine Village Band, Das Ist Lustig and more.



Spaten will be served, along with other Fall and Oktoberfest craft biers from around the country. Traditional German food offerings such as bratwursts, pretzels, strudel, schnitzel and German potato pancakes will also be available. Festival goers can enjoy the air-conditioned Spaten Hall, as well as multiple outdoor and tented biergartens.



Reata Restaurant brings back its unique pop-up German dining option - Reata Haus. The VIP dining experience treats guests to an authentic three-course meal complete with non-alcoholic beverages, gratuity and air-conditioned seating. Other perks include complimentary festival admission and a commemorative stein.



Get your tickets today at www.oktoberfestfw.com.



Oktoberfest Fort Worth 2017

September 21 - 23

The Shack at Panther Island Pavilion

395 Purcey Street

Fort Worth, TX 76102

www.oktoberfestfw.com



TICKET PRICES

3-Day Pass - $15 (best value)

Thursday, Sept. 21 - $5

Friday, Sept. 22 - $10

Saturday, Sept. 23 - $10

Kids under 12 are free with a paying adult.



*Buy your tickets online by 11:59pm, September 20 and get a free 2017 Commemorative Oktoberfest Fort Worth Stein. A limited number of free steins will be available for those who buy tickets at the gate. While supplies last, extra steins may be purchased.



