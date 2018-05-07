Texas Black Invitational Rodeo 2018

Saturday, June 16

By Nada J. Ruddock and the African American Museum Staff

Juneteenth 2018 web
Michael A Gibson Jr/NBC 5

Celebrate Juneteenth with NBC 5 and the African American Museum at the 30th Texas Black Invitational Rodeo on Saturday, June 16, at 7:00 p.m. at the State Fair Coliseum in historic Fair Park.

The Texas Black Invitational Rodeo will headline the Juneteenth weekend extravaganza which also includes the Annual Rodeo Hoedown at the African American Museum, a fun-filled evening the day before the Rodeo with food, Zydeco music, dancing and a host of other activities.  

The Rodeo begins with the grand entry parade at 6:00 p.m.  Show time is at 7:00 p.m. and consists of a series of spectacular events, including the pony express relay race, steer wrestling, ladies barrel racing, wild bull riding and much more. These cowboys and cowgirls will compete for cash prizes of up to $25,000. Come out and witness a one of a kind, Black Rodeo.
 
Tickets for the Rodeo may be purchased at the African American Museum located at 3536 Grand Ave. in Fair Park, or at www.aamdallas.ticketleap.com.

For additional information, visit www.aamdallas.org.

30th Texas Black Invitational Rodeo
Saturday, June 16
7:00 p.m.
State Fair Coliseum
Fair Park – Dallas
www.aamdallas.org
Reserved seating $10
Box Seats $35

Annual Rodeo Hoedown
Friday, June 15
7:00 p.m.
African American Museum
3536 Grand Avenue
Fair Park – Dallas
Tickets are $10
www.aamdallas.org

