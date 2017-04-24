Join NBC 5 and the Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts at the 2017 Dallas Cinco de Mayo on Saturday, May 6, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on historic Jefferson Blvd. in Oak Cliff.



Bring the family and all your friends to this exciting event. There’ll be a big parade, street fest, live bands, vendors, performances, tailgating and much more for the entire family.



Dallas Cinco de Mayo 2017

Saturday, May 6

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Historic Jefferson Blvd. in Oak Cliff

Parade, Vendor and Tailgating Registration: www.oakcliffarts.org

Benefitting OCCA Programs





Advertising sponsored in part by: