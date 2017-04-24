Dallas Cinco de Mayo 2017

Saturday, May 6

By Michael A Gibson Jr

Cinco de Mayo Dallas 2016
Monica Alvarez Photography

Join NBC 5 and the Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts at the 2017 Dallas Cinco de Mayo on Saturday, May 6, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on historic Jefferson Blvd. in Oak Cliff.

Bring the family and all your friends to this exciting event. There’ll be a big parade, street fest, live bands, vendors, performances, tailgating and much more for the entire family.

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Historic Jefferson Blvd. in Oak Cliff
Parade, Vendor and Tailgating Registration: www.oakcliffarts.org
Benefitting OCCA Programs

