NBC 5 and the Southlake Women's Club invite you to enjoy a free, three-day juried arts festival which features a mixture of artists, live music, great food and much more at the 17th Annual Art in the Square, April 22 – 24 in Southlake Town Square.



Art in the Square has something for everyone. It's not just for adults. Kids are sure to enjoy “The Zone” activity area which includes a climbing wall, a bungee jump, hands on art experiences and much more.



Don’t forget the music! On the main stage, catch performances from some of the hottest acts, with styles ranging from Jazz and Blues, to Pop and Rock–and even Reggae, and Motown. Country rocker Dallas Smith headlines Saturday, April 23rd. Don’t miss out! Have fun and join Art in the Square.



To learn more about this exciting event, visit www.artinthesquare.com.



Art in the Square 2016

April 22 – 24

Friday: 4:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Saturday:10:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Southlake Town Square

1256 Main Street, Southlake

www.artinthesquare.com



