The 2020 Cowtown – Sign Up Today!

Runners! Join NBC 5 and The Cowtown Marathon for The 2020 Cowtown when it returns to Will Rogers Memorial Center the last weekend in February. Keep training for your Ultra Marathon, Full Marathon or Half Marathon and sign up for the 10K, Adults 5K, Kids 5K and the Healthy Hig Relay! Take the challenge and register today at www.cowtownmarathon.org!



The Cowtown is celebrating 42 years of running. The 3 day event takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, February 28 – March 1, 2020. The Ultra Marathon, Full Marathon and Half Marathon will be held on Sunday, March 1. New for 2020, there’s the Healthy Hig Relay, a 4-person marathon relay, on Sunday, March 1st. Also, there’s a Cowtown Challenge. If a runner runs a 5K or 10K distance on Saturday and also runs one of the distances on Sunday they will receive the Cowtown Challenge Medal and challenge gift.



So register today and start training!



The 2020 Cowtown



Registration: www.cowtownmarathon.org



Expo:

Friday, February 28th - 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 29th – 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Location:

Will Rogers Memorial Center

Amon G. Carter, Jr. Exhibits Hall

3400 Burnett Tandy Drive

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Free and open to the public



Races:

Saturday, February 29th,

10K starts at 7:00 a.m.

Adult 5K starts at 8:30 a.m.

Kids 5K starts at 9:30 a.m.

Start Location – Will Rogers Memorial Center at Gendy Street

Finish Location – Will Rogers Memorial Center on Gendy Street



Ultra Marathon, Full Marathon, Half Marathon and Healthy Hig Relayhon Relay:

Sunday, March 1

All start at 7:00 a.m.

Start Location: Will Rogers Memorial Center at Gendy Street

Finish Location: Gendy Street



Parking Each Day: Available at Will Rogers Memorial Center for a fee or runners may park at Farrington Field or UNT Health Science Center at no charge.





