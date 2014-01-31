Celebrate Black History Month

Jackie Townsell Bear Creek Heritage Museum
3925 Jackson St
Irving, TX 75061
www.ci.irving.tx.us/museums/bear-creek.asp
Bear Creek is one of the oldest African-American communities in Dallas County. It was established by freed slaves. The community was annexed by the City of Irving in the 1960s. Jackie Townsell Bear Creek Heritage Center houses the history of the Black settlers and their experiences from emancipation through the Civil rights movement. The museum is open from 1-4 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month or by appointment. For more information visit www.ci.irving.tx.us/museums/bear-creek.asp.
African American Museum
Dallas, TX 75210
www.aamdallas.org
Visit the African American Museum and experience a living cultural institution that presents and interprets the diversity of enrichment of the African American experience. Visit this museum of history at http://www.aamdallas.org/.
Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society
1020 East Humbolt St.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
www.tarrantcountyblackhistory.org/museum
The Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to locate, collect, analyze, organize and preserve African-American historical contributions used to educate, empower and interpret African-American history in Tarrant County. This history is significant in the developmental heritage and growth of Tarrant County. Visit the museum at www.tarrantcountyblackhistory.org/museum.
Dallas Black Dance Theater
2700 Flora Street
Dallas, TX 75201
www.dbdt.com
Cultural Awareness Series
February 7 - 9
Friday - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday - 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Sunday - 2:30 p.m.
Phone: 214-880-0202
Groups: 214-871-2390
For more information, visit www.dbdt.com.
University of Texas Arlington
Community
Sankofa "Black in the Day" Kick Off
Monday, February 3
Noon -2 p.m.
UC Palo Duro Lounge
University of Texas at Arlington
Featuring student performances, trivia games, exhibit, and more!
www.uta.edu/multicultural
UT Arlington African American Faculty & Staff Association presents
“Minorities in Changing Times, One Person’s Experience”
Featuring civil rights pioneer Dr. James Sweatt, III
Friday, February 7
Noon
UC Bluebonnet
University of Texas at Arlington
Space is limited. RSVP details coming soon.
www.uta.edu/multicultural
Featured Lecture
University of Texas at Arlington
“Da Sankofa Conversation“
Featuring Professor Clarence Glover, CEO of Sankofa Education Services
Thursday, February 20
6:30-8:30 pm
UC Bluebonnet North
University of Texas at Arlington
Featuring student performances, trivia games, exhibit, and more!
www.uta.edu/multicultural
Center for African American Studies Conference 2014
Friday, February 21– Saturday, February 22
For complete details and registration info visit www.uta.edu/caas.
www.uta.edu/multicultural
Documentary Screening and Discussion
The Loving Story
Wednesday, February 26
6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
UC Carlisle
www.uta.edu/multicultural
Black History Month Festival
George W. Hawkes Central Library
101 East Abram Street
Arlington, TX
February 22
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
http://www.arlingtonlibrary.org/
Dallas Independent School District
Annie Webb Blanton Elementary
8915 Greenmound Ave.
Dallas, TX, 75227
The school will host a program on Tuesday, February 21, at 6:00 p.m., featuring a faculty choir and a dance group. The school also will have a soul food luncheon the same day.
Julius Dorsey Elementary School
133 N. St Augustine Road
Dallas, TX 75217
The school is hosting a community dinner to celebrate the accomplishments of African American past and present leaders, on Thursday, February 23, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. After the dinner, starting at 6:30 p.m., the school will host “An Evening of Entertainment, Celebrating African American Culture” a program featuring student performances, including songs, dances, and poetry.
Francisco F. “Pancho” Medrano Middle School
9815 Brockbank Dr.
Dallas, TX 75220
On Tuesday, February 28, at 10:45 a.m., and 2:15 p.m. students and staff from Francisco F. “Pancho” Medrano Middle School will honor African American women for their contributions to the American culture and history, with performances from students in dance, drama, and band with the theme “Black Women Who Rock,”
E D. Walker Middle School
12532 Nuestra Drive
Dallas, TX 75230
E.D. Walker Middle School will have a program on February 29, at 9:40 a.m., 10:35 a.m., and again at 1:00 p.m. celebrating black History, beginning with the voyage from Africa to the Civil Rights era. Students will portray African American females and males throughout history with dances, songs, and oratory performances.
Unsung Changemakers: A Black History Month Art & Film Exhibition
Thursday, February 27 5:30 p.m.
Angelika Theater
5321 E. Mockingbird Ln.
Dallas, TX, 75206
Art Gallery Viewing/Happy Hour: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
The Premiere of the Original Short Movie Unsung Changemakers: 7:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Sounds Provided By DJ Wild in the Streets/Raffles Drawing: 8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
http://vimeo.com/84860352
LCUPN Black History Month Celebration Mixer and After Set
Thursday, February 20
6:00 p.m.
Blue Mesa Grill
8200 Dallas Pkwy.
Plano, TX, 75024
Preserving the Past in the Present for the Future
Presented by the Tarrant County Black Historical & Genealogical Society
Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum
1020 E. Humbolt Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
February 1-28, 2014.
A free public reception will be held on February 20, 2014 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
The museum’s hours are:
Tuesday & Thursday
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. or by appointment (817)332-6049
http://www.tarrantcountyblackhistory.org/
BlackPast.org
Blackpast.org is a website that provides the inquisitive public with comprehensive, information concerning the history of African Americans in the United States and people of African ancestry in other regions of the world.
www.blackpast.org
