NBC 5 invites you to celebrate Black History Month In Our Backyard. Visit the museums and attend programs and events sponsored by local organizations during the month of February. Enjoy learning more about the history, experiences and legacy of the African American community.



Jackie Townsell Bear Creek Heritage Museum

3925 Jackson St

Irving, TX 75061

www.ci.irving.tx.us/museums/bear-creek.asp



Bear Creek is one of the oldest African-American communities in Dallas County. It was established by freed slaves. The community was annexed by the City of Irving in the 1960s. Jackie Townsell Bear Creek Heritage Center houses the history of the Black settlers and their experiences from emancipation through the Civil rights movement. The museum is open from 1-4 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month or by appointment. For more information visit www.ci.irving.tx.us/museums/bear-creek.asp.



African American Museum

3536 Grand Ave.

Dallas, TX 75210

www.aamdallas.org



Visit the African American Museum and experience a living cultural institution that presents and interprets the diversity of enrichment of the African American experience. Visit this museum of history at http://www.aamdallas.org/.



Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society

1020 East Humbolt St.

Fort Worth, TX 76104

www.tarrantcountyblackhistory.org/museum



The Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to locate, collect, analyze, organize and preserve African-American historical contributions used to educate, empower and interpret African-American history in Tarrant County. This history is significant in the developmental heritage and growth of Tarrant County. Visit the museum at www.tarrantcountyblackhistory.org/museum.



Dallas Black Dance Theater

2700 Flora Street

Dallas, TX 75201

www.dbdt.com



Cultural Awareness Series

February 7 - 9

Friday - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday - 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday - 2:30 p.m.

Phone: 214-880-0202

Groups: 214-871-2390

For more information, visit www.dbdt.com.



University of Texas Arlington

Sankofa "Black in the Day" Kick Off

Monday, February 3

Noon -2 p.m.

UC Palo Duro Lounge

University of Texas at Arlington

Featuring student performances, trivia games, exhibit, and more!

www.uta.edu/multicultural



UT Arlington African American Faculty & Staff Association presents

“Minorities in Changing Times, One Person’s Experience”

Featuring civil rights pioneer Dr. James Sweatt, III

Friday, February 7

Noon

UC Bluebonnet

University of Texas at Arlington

Space is limited. RSVP details coming soon.

www.uta.edu/multicultural



Featured Lecture

University of Texas at Arlington

“Da Sankofa Conversation“

Featuring Professor Clarence Glover, CEO of Sankofa Education Services

Thursday, February 20

6:30-8:30 pm

UC Bluebonnet North

University of Texas at Arlington

Featuring student performances, trivia games, exhibit, and more!

www.uta.edu/multicultural



Center for African American Studies Conference 2014

Friday, February 21– Saturday, February 22

For complete details and registration info visit www.uta.edu/caas.

www.uta.edu/multicultural

Documentary Screening and Discussion

The Loving Story

Wednesday, February 26

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

UC Carlisle

www.uta.edu/multicultural

Black History Month Festival

George W. Hawkes Central Library

101 East Abram Street

Arlington, TX

February 22

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

http://www.arlingtonlibrary.org/

Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society

1020 East Humbolt St.

Fort Worth, TX 76104

www.tarrantcountyblackhistory.org/museum

The Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to locate, collect, analyze, organize and preserve African-American historical contributions used to educate, empower and interpret African-American history in Tarrant County. This history is significant in the developmental heritage and growth of Tarrant County. Visit the museum at www.tarrantcountyblackhistory.org/museum.



Dallas Independent School District

Annie Webb Blanton Elementary

8915 Greenmound Ave.

Dallas, TX, 75227

The school will host a program on Tuesday, February 21, at 6:00 p.m., featuring a faculty choir and a dance group. The school also will have a soul food luncheon the same day.

Julius Dorsey Elementary School

133 N. St Augustine Road

Dallas, TX 75217

The school is hosting a community dinner to celebrate the accomplishments of African American past and present leaders, on Thursday, February 23, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. After the dinner, starting at 6:30 p.m., the school will host “An Evening of Entertainment, Celebrating African American Culture” a program featuring student performances, including songs, dances, and poetry.

Francisco F. “Pancho” Medrano Middle School

9815 Brockbank Dr.

Dallas, TX 75220

On Tuesday, February 28, at 10:45 a.m., and 2:15 p.m. students and staff from Francisco F. “Pancho” Medrano Middle School will honor African American women for their contributions to the American culture and history, with performances from students in dance, drama, and band with the theme “Black Women Who Rock,”

E D. Walker Middle School

12532 Nuestra Drive

Dallas, TX 75230

E.D. Walker Middle School will have a program on February 29, at 9:40 a.m., 10:35 a.m., and again at 1:00 p.m. celebrating black History, beginning with the voyage from Africa to the Civil Rights era. Students will portray African American females and males throughout history with dances, songs, and oratory performances.

Dallas Black Dance Theater

2700 Flora Street

Dallas, TX 75201

www.dbdt.com

Cultural Awareness Series

February 7 - 9

Friday - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday - 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday - 2:30 p.m.

Phone: 214-880-0202

Groups: 214-871-2390

For more information, visit www.dbdt.com

Sankofa "Black in the Day" Kick Off

Monday, February 3

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

UC Palo Duro Lounge

University of Texas at Arlington

Featuring student performances, trivia games, exhibit, and more!

www.uta.edu/multicultural

UT Arlington African American Faculty & Staff Association presents

“Minorities in Changing Times, One Person’s Experience”

Featuring civil rights pioneer Dr. James Sweatt, III

Friday, February 7

12:00 p.m.

UC Bluebonnet

University of Texas at Arlington

Space is limited. RSVP details coming soon.

www.uta.edu/multicultural

Featured Lecture

University of Texas at Arlington

“Da Sankofa Conversation“

Featuring Professor Clarence Glover, CEO of Sankofa Education Services

Thursday, February 20

6:30 p.m. - 8:30 pm

UC Bluebonnet North

University of Texas at Arlington

Featuring student performances, trivia games, exhibit, and more!

www.uta.edu/multicultural

Center for African American Studies Conference 2014

Friday, February 21– Saturday, February 22

For complete details and registration info visit www.uta.edu/caas

www.uta.edu/multicultural

Documentary Screening and Discussion

The Loving Story

Wednesday, February 26

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

UC Carlisle

www.uta.edu/multicultural

Unsung Changemakers: A Black History Month Art & Film Exhibition

Thursday, February 27 5:30 p.m.

Angelika Theater

5321 E. Mockingbird Ln.

Dallas, TX, 75206

Art Gallery Viewing/Happy Hour: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

The Premiere of the Original Short Movie Unsung Changemakers: 7:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Sounds Provided By DJ Wild in the Streets/Raffles Drawing: 8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

http://vimeo.com/84860352

LCUPN Black History Month Celebration Mixer and After Set

Thursday, February 20

6:00 p.m.

Blue Mesa Grill

8200 Dallas Pkwy.

Plano, TX, 75024

Preserving the Past in the Present for the Future

Presented by the Tarrant County Black Historical & Genealogical Society

Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum

1020 E. Humbolt Street

Fort Worth, TX 76104

February 1-28, 2014.

A free public reception will be held on February 20, 2014 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.



The museum’s hours are:

Tuesday & Thursday

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. or by appointment (817)332-6049

http://www.tarrantcountyblackhistory.org/

BlackPast.org

Blackpast.org is a website that provides the inquisitive public with comprehensive, information concerning the history of African Americans in the United States and people of African ancestry in other regions of the world.

www.blackpast.org



Promotional consideration for the NBC 5 article on Black History Month is sponsored in part by: