February is acknowledged as Black History Month. To commemorate the outstanding contributions made by African Americans in various fields of endeavors, NBC 5, The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the Multicultural Arts Alliance will host an art exhibit entitled, “Art Past and Present: From a Black Artist's Perspective” on Friday, February 12, through Sunday, February 21, at the George W Bush Presidential Library and Museum.



The exhibit will feature eight (8) artists and one photographer:



Dolores Martin

Arthello Beck

Carl Sidle

Frank Frazier

James Kemp

Leslie Steele

Nathan Jones

Sedrick Huckaby

Spencer Evans



The artists will be present during the exhibit at various times for Q&A sessions. To schedule a tour of the exhibit, visit www.georgewbushlibrary.smu.edu.



Art Past and Present:

From A Black Artist's Perspective

February 12 – February 21

George W Bush Presidential Library and Museum

2943 SMU Blvd

Dallas, TX 75205

214-346-1650

www.georgewbushlibrary.smu.edu



