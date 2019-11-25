Denton Black Film Festival VIP All Access Passes On Sale Now

Preparations are underway for the Denton Black Film Festival’s 6th year celebration.



Anchored by cinema, the annual event showcases stories of the African-American community with five days of film, music, art, comedy and spoken word, January 22 – 26, 2020, at venues in Denton.



Take advantage of the Early Bird Sale! VIP Experience (All Access) passes are currently on sale now. To purchase tickets and passes, click here.



In all, more than 70 films from independent filmmakers and studios including narratives, shorts and documentaries.



2020 Highlights Include:





Art – Vicki Meek noted visual artist and former director of Dallas Cultural Arts Center.

Music – Jazzmeia Horn is the featured music performer opening the festival January 23, 2020 at TWU Margo Jones Performance Hall in Denton, Texas. She is a Grammy nominated Dallas Texas native and Booker T. Washington high school graduate.

Spoken Word and Poetry Slam - The best-spoken word performers (16) will be at DBFF in the Poetry Slam competing for top award prizes.

Comedy – Children Comedy workshop, History of Comedy Film, Comedy Competition Hosted by Darryl Littleton. He began his comedy career writing sketches for "The Tom Joyner Morning Show" on CBS Radio. During his tenure there, he became a regular at the world famous, Comedy Store and adopted the stage name, "D'Militant" for his slicing and incisive social and political commentary.

DBFF Institute – Variety of industry and social justice workshops and panels.

DBFF Interactive Expo - Showcase of Technology companies AI, VR, Gaming, Sports, Transportation



About The Denton Black Film Festival

The Denton Black Film Festival is an annual event that showcases the stories of the Black community – its traditions, ideas and experiences – through the art of storytelling. Each festival, held annually in January and presented by the 501 (c) 3 non-profit Denton African American Scholarship Foundation, features African American cinema, music, art, spoken word and comedy. It’s their way of bringing the Black experience to life.



Denton Black Film Festival 2020

January 22 - 26

Denton, TX

www.dentonbff.com









