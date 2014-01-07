Savor The Flavor At ZestFest 2014

In the cavernous confines of the Irving Convention Center at ZestFest 2014, you can find the boldest, and at times, the bravest of foodies – the ‘Hot and Spicy’ connoisseur.

For this certain type of palette, ZestFest is the mecca for all things spicy, hot, extreme and just plain “zesty.” From sauces to salsas, recipes to remedies, the whole ZestFest experience is built around the idea that “if it makes you sweat, then it must be good.”

It’s the ultimate party for visitors to get in on the action by listening to live music, enjoying cooking demos by celebrity chefs and interactive contests, and sampling thousands of bold foods.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit www.zestfest2014.com.

ZestFest 2014

Friday, January 24, 2014 1:00 – 6:00

Saturday, January 25, 2014 10:00 – 6:00

Sunday, January 26, 2014 10:00 – 5:00

Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas

500 W Las Colinas Blvd.

Irving, TX 75039

www.zestfest2014.com

Sponsored in part by: