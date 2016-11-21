The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever 2016

Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? What if you could give that special someone a gift that made a real difference for this community?



This holiday season, NBC 5 is proud to partner with the 2016 Greatest Gift Catalog Ever, a catalog that allows the “shopper” to find 75 unique charitable giving opportunities from 25 great non-profit organizations to choose from in Tarrant County.



The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever was founded in 2007 by local businessman Elliot Goldman and his wife, Heather, to raise funds and awareness for local charities, their goal was to have something in there for everyone.



The catalog will have gifts ranging in price from $10 to $25,000. Purchases can be made online, by phone or by mail. Through the generous support of local foundations and corporations, 100 percent of the tax-deductible donations will go directly to the designated organizations. As an added bonus, every purchase from the catalog will just make you feel good inside.



Catalogs are available at over 200 locations in Tarrant County. Here are some of the great organizations featured organizations in the 2016 Greatest Gift Catalog Ever this year:



The First Tee

Gill Children's Services

Kids Who Care

The Union Gospel Mission

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Tarrant County

The Cliburn

Recovery Resource Council

Camp John Marc

Easter Seals of North Texas

The Parenting Center

Catholic Charities

Alzheimer's Association

Meals on Wheels

Helping Restore Ability

A Wish With Wings

The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever

Ronald McDonald House

Airpower Foundation

NICA

The Women's Center



For more information, visit to www.TheGreatestGiftCatalogEver.org.

