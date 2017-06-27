The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Collin, Dallas and Denton Counties until 5:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Minor flooding in areas with poor drainage was expected as storms dumped rain on southeastern Denton County, southwestern Collin County and north central Dallas County.

A Special Weather Statement was also issued for Collin, Dallas and Denton Counties. The NWS warned of a strong thunderstorm that might bring high winds and nickel size hail.



