Storms Move In to North Texas Tuesday Afternoon | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Storms Move In to North Texas Tuesday Afternoon

Drivers urged to "turn around, don't drown" when encountering flooded roads

    The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Collin, Dallas and Denton Counties until 5:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

    Minor flooding in areas with poor drainage was expected as storms dumped rain on southeastern Denton County, southwestern Collin County and north central Dallas County.

    A Special Weather Statement was also issued for Collin, Dallas and Denton Counties. The NWS warned of a strong thunderstorm that might bring high winds and nickel size hail.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

