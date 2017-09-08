A chase with a homicide suspect came to a dramatic end in Detroit Friday. (Published 10 minutes ago)

WDIV-TV reported the driver of a charcoal-colored SUV led officers on a chase along Interstate 75 for several miles where he drove erratically while entering and exiting the freeway.



The driver was forced to stop on the interstate after losing a tire -- but the chase wasn't over there.



The man then jumped a concrete barrier and ran into oncoming traffic.



He apparently tried to hurdle an oncoming minivan, but instead was knocked onto the windshield and onto the van's roof.



As four officers surrounded the vehicle a fifth ran up the hood of the minivan and onto the roof, knocking the driver to the ground below.



Once on the ground, the driver was swallowed up by a number of officers who restrained him and put him in handcuffs.



The man's identity has not yet been released. For more information on the chase and the homicide investigation, check ClickonDetroit.com.