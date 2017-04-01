An engagement party is to blame for a swarm of 911 calls about an explosion in Ellis County Friday night, police say.

At about 9:15 p.m. Friday, Midlothian dispatch received an ‘overwhelming’ amount of calls to 911 reporting what sounded like an explosion, police said. Call numbers were so large at one point some of the calls reporting the boom were rolled over to Waxahachie.

Police said they located the source of the explosion in the 2200 block of McAlpin Road. Officers were told the boom was part of an ‘Engagement Party’ where 20 pounds of Tannerite was set off by a gun shot.

Tannerite is an exploding target that is ignited when hit by a high-velocity gunshot.

Callers reported hearing the explosion as far away as Waxahachie and Venus.

Midlothian police said they were working with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office to see what laws, if any, were violated.