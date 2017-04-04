Ryan Storch, a Coppell High School senior, took his idea for a senior prank to new levels.

April Fools' Day may be over, but senior prank season is just beginning.

Ryan Storch, a Coppell High School senior, took his prank to new levels.

He originally asked his school principals to take part in a psychology experiment to test the stress in tone of voice. Thanks to some clever editing and Smash Mouth's "All Star," Storch's video is going viral.

"That's the cool thing about Coppell High School, they were all for it," Storch said. "The school district even tweeted me, saying 'nice video.'"

By Tuesday morning, that video has earned more than 127,000 likes on Twitter and 51,000 retweets.

"The Coppell choir and all the departments of the school just came together for this one video and they loved it," said Storch. "It's just such a cool feeling, you know, to prank your principals and then to get recognized for it. Like, when does that happen?"

Storch expects it'll be mentioned at graduation, and, thankfully, this senior prank won't keep him from graduating.