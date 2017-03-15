2 Russian Agents Charged in Yahoo Hack: US Officials

Two members of Russia's intelligence agency are among four people being charged in a recent hack of Yahoo, U.S. officials confirmed to NBC News.

Justice officials are expected to make the announcement at an 11:30 a.m. ET news conference. NBC News reached out to the Kremlin, spy agency FSB and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but has received no response.

The Justice Department's top official on national security said earlier Wednesday that Yahoo was hacked "with the backing of a nation state."

Mary McCord, acting assistant attorney general for the National Security Division, did not offer specifics at a seminar sponsored by the Financial Times. Other Justice officials told NBC News that the nation involved is Russia.

A source briefed on the matter told Reuters that the accused men live in Russia and Canada, with the Canadian more likely to face arrest because Russia has no extradition treaty with the United States.