In this file photo, Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon, listens during a meeting of technology executives and President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower, December 14, 2016 in New York City.

President Donald Trump went after the Washington Post and its' owner, Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos, after a story about Trump was published in another Twitter tirade, reported CNBC.

The article said a fake issue of Time magazine with Trump on the cover was hanging in some of the president's golf clubs and a spokeswoman with Time confirmed to the Post that the cover was not real, reported CNBC.

Trump also alleged in the tweet that Amazon did not pay taxes and called the Washington Post "fake news."





