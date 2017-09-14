Peggy Sharrieff moved to the Lone Star State with dreams of opening her own business.

But to do that, she realized she needed to have good credit.

It's something Sharrieff's been working on for a while now: paying bills on time and monitoring her credit.

However, last week she received an email that could be the beginning of a major problem.

"They basically said that my loan was approved at a dealership in Peoria, Illinois," she said. "I'm freaking out because I didn't submit an application for a car. I'm not looking for a car."

Sharrieff said she moved from Illinois last year but has never lived in Peoria. The number on the application was from St. Louis, so she figured it was spam.

"But then, when the second one came in I'm like, somebody is trying to get a car in my name!"

The man who emailed Sharrieff told NBC 5 Responds that loan applications are submitted through the dealership's website and they have no control over who sends them in.

He said this isn't the first time something like this has happened, but he confirmed the application will be thrown out.

"I'm just worried that there is going to be more things like this to come," Sharrieff said. "You could know anything about me at any given time. That's not a good feeling."

Responds Things to Know Before Returning to the Equifax Website

Sharrieff said her next step is to meet with a financial adviser to help clear her name.

The NBC 5 Responds team continues to reach out to Equifax and have yet to receive a direct response. The agency continues to offer credit monitoring through its website.

It is important for all potentially impacted consumers to do the following:

• Monitor your credit reports and bank statements closely

• Consider freezing your credit through the three major credit agencies. Experian and Transunion charge about $10 for the freeze if you aren't currently a victim of identity theft. Equifax is waiving its fee for a limited time.

• Not sure how to authorize a freeze? Click here

